IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Former PM Manmohan Singh recovers from Covid, discharged from AIIMS
Sources close to Manmohan Singh said he was doing fine.(Reuters file photo)
Sources close to Manmohan Singh said he was doing fine.(Reuters file photo)
india news

Former PM Manmohan Singh recovers from Covid, discharged from AIIMS

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP