Former PM Manmohan Singh recovers from Covid, discharged from AIIMS
Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.
He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for Covid-19.
Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine.
