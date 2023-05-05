Home / India News / Former Punjab assembly speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP

May 05, 2023 10:10 AM IST

On April 19, Atwal resigned from the primary membership of Akali Dal.

Charanjit Singh Atwal, former speaker of the Punjab Assembly, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party national president JP Nadda, in Delhi.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda greets former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal as the latter joins BJP, at his residence in New Delhi.
Atwal was born on 15 March 1937, was the deputy speaker of the 14th Lok Sabha of India from 2004 to 2009.

He represented the Phillaur constituency of Punjab in the 14th Lok Sabha and was a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He was also the speaker of the Punjab Assembly twice.

It is noteworthy, Charanjit's son Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal along with several others from Punjab, joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Sunday.

They were formally inducted into the BJP in the presence of senior BJP leaders at the party's national headquarters in the capital on Sunday.

