Vigilance bureau arrests former deputy CM of Punjab in graft case

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jul 09, 2023 11:26 PM IST

Former deputy chief minister OP Soni has been arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau over alleged involvement in a disproportionate assets case.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday arrested former deputy chief minister OP Soni over his alleged involvement in a disproportionate assets case, officials said.

OP Soni (File photo)
OP Soni (File photo)

An official spokesperson of VB said, “A case has been registered under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station VB, Amritsar Range, against OP Soni following investigations in the inquiry, which was ordered on October 10, 2022.”

The spokesperson added that between April 1, 2016, and March 31, 2022, the income of the former deputy chief minister and his family was 4,52,18,771 while the expenditure was 12,4842,692, which was 7,96,23,912 or 176.08% more than his known sources of income. During his period, OP Soni, made properties in the name of his wife Suman Soni and son Raghav Soni, he added.

Further investigation is on in the case, the spokesperson added.

