Former TMC leader Asif Khan questioned by CBI in Saradha scam

Former TMC leader Asif Khan questioned by CBI in Saradha scam

Khan said that the investigation agency had summoned him for testing his voice sample in the audio clip but it could not be done for some ‘technical reasons’.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
CBI Headquarters
CBI Headquarters(PTI/ File photo)
         

The CBI Tuesday interrogated former Trinamool Congress leader Asif Khan in connection with an audio clip in connection with the multicrore rupees Saradha scam.

Khan said that the investigation agency had summoned him for testing his voice sample in the audio clip but it could not be done for some ‘technical reasons’.

“The CBI called me for testifying my voice in an audio clip which has been unearthed by the probing agency. But this could not be done for some technical reasons,” he told newspersons.

“I will come and cooperate whenever I am called again,” he said.

Khan was interrogated by the investigating agency in connection with the Saradha scam in 2014. He was arrested and is now on bail.

The scam, which surfaced in April 2013, had defrauded thousands of common investors through various schemes.

Founder of the Saradha group Sudipto Sen and his close aide Debjani Mukherjee had been arrested by CBI and are yet to secure bail.

