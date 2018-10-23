Former UP government lawyer jumps to death from third floor of HC building

Lawyer Ramesh Chandra Pandey, who was a former chief standing counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government, died after jumping off the third floor of the new building of the Allahabad high court’s Lucknow bench Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Inspector, Vibhuti Khand, Mathura Rai said the initial inquiry suggested that Pandey jumped from a window of the third floor of the C block of the building in Gomti Nagar at around 1.45 pm after visiting his junior’s chamber on the floor. The reason behind Pandey taking the extreme step was not immediately known, he added.

While some lawyers claimed that he jumped to death on his own as he was under some pressure, others alleged foul play and demanded that the police should register a murder case. However, no formal complaint was immediately lodged with the police.

“Some lawyers said they saw Pandey near the window and tried to stop him from jumping but failed. Pandey’s chamber was on the first floor of the same building,” Rai said.

“Some lawyers rushed Pandey to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, nearly a kilometre away from the high court premises, where doctors pronounced him dead. After getting the consent of his wife and family, the body was taken to the King George Medical University for a post-mortem examination,” he said.

Rai said Pandey fell on grassy ground due to which no external injury was visible on his body. He added that the high court authorities had said the spot where Pandey fell was under CCTV surveillance and the footage will be checked to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Lawyers who reached the hospital after the incident however had various versions of the sequence of events leading to Pandey’s death.

Appointed chief standing counsel last year after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, Pandey had resigned on July 19 this year. According to lawyers, Pandey was planning to contest the election for the president of Oudh Bar Association after resigning from the post. He had been elected the association’s general secretary earlier.

