Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Formula E case: T’gana ACB, ED issue summons to KTR

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jan 04, 2025 07:10 AM IST

A day later, KTR filed a petition in the high court, seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him. However, the high court refused to quash the FIR and clarified that the agency could go ahead with the investigation into the case.

Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and former municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao, asking him to appear before the investigating officer for questioning on January 6, in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities in the conduct of Formula-E car race in Hyderabad in February 2024.

KT Rama Rao.
KT Rama Rao.

According to people familiar with the matter, the ACB authorities summoned KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly called, to come to the ACB headquarters at 10 am on January 6, for questioning him for his role in the alleged transfer of 46 crore to a foreign company for conducting the race in Hyderabad in February last.

The ACB filed a case against KTR on December 19 in the case under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), besides Section 13(1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

A day later, KTR filed a petition in the high court, seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him. However, the high court refused to quash the FIR and clarified that the agency could go ahead with the investigation into the case.

As per the directions of the court, the ACB filed a counter-affidavit on December 27. Justice N V Shravan Kumar, who heard the arguments on December 31, reserved his judgement on the quash petition and directed that the police should not arrest KTR until the verdict is delivered.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate, too, registered a case against KTR on December 20, suspecting money laundering in making payments to London-based Formula E Operations (FEO) for conducting Formula E races in Hyderabad.

Apart from KTR, the ED booked senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired engineering official of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) B L N Reddy. The ED would also examine potential violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), if any.

The ED, too, served notices on KTR for questioning him on 7 January. Arvind Kumar and Reddy sought more time from the ED for questioning.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On