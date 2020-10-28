Four construction workers die in Odisha after consuming spurious liquor

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:37 IST

Four people in the age group of 22 to 44 died in Angul district over a span of 2 days after consuming spurious liquor while working on the construction of a house.

Officials said around 20 daily wage labourers engaged in the construction of a person’s house in Patharagada village of Angul district’s Saradhapur gram panchayat had consumed a brew made out of Mahula flower. On Sunday, after a portion of construction work of the house was over, six of the workers had consumed the brew prepared by building contractor Kalia Dehury in the forests of Pathargada village.

“After consuming the liquor, all of them fell sick. Soon after labourers Kaira Pradhan (20) and Tukuna Pradhan (30) died. Later, head mason Sashi Kanta Dehury, too passed away in Angul district hospital on late Monday evening. On Tuesday, another labourer named Pramod Sahu too passed away,” said excise commissioner Anjan Manik.

Angul Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said building contractor Kalia Dehury has been arrested in the case while another accused Basant Dehury has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition. “Post-mortem of two bodies has been conducted and their viscera have been preserved and blood samples of the victims have been collected to ascertain the cause of death,” he said. Two others who had consumed the brew have been admitted to a government hospital in Angul in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, district excise officials along with local police visited the village and have started an inquiry into the matter. A case in this regard has been lodged at Purunakote police station under Sections 272, 273, 304, 323 and 325 of IPC

This is the first liquor tragedy in Odisha this year. Last year, four people in Bhadrak district had died after consuming spurious liquor during the assembly and Lok Sabha polls.