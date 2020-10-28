e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Four construction workers die in Odisha after consuming spurious liquor

Four construction workers die in Odisha after consuming spurious liquor

Angul Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said building contractor Kalia Dehury has been arrested in the case while another accused Basant Dehury has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:37 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
This is the first liquor tragedy in Odisha this year. Last year, four people in Bhadrak district had died after consuming spurious liquor during the assembly and Lok Sabha polls. (Image used for representation).
This is the first liquor tragedy in Odisha this year. Last year, four people in Bhadrak district had died after consuming spurious liquor during the assembly and Lok Sabha polls. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
         

Four people in the age group of 22 to 44 died in Angul district over a span of 2 days after consuming spurious liquor while working on the construction of a house.

Officials said around 20 daily wage labourers engaged in the construction of a person’s house in Patharagada village of Angul district’s Saradhapur gram panchayat had consumed a brew made out of Mahula flower. On Sunday, after a portion of construction work of the house was over, six of the workers had consumed the brew prepared by building contractor Kalia Dehury in the forests of Pathargada village.

“After consuming the liquor, all of them fell sick. Soon after labourers Kaira Pradhan (20) and Tukuna Pradhan (30) died. Later, head mason Sashi Kanta Dehury, too passed away in Angul district hospital on late Monday evening. On Tuesday, another labourer named Pramod Sahu too passed away,” said excise commissioner Anjan Manik.

Angul Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said building contractor Kalia Dehury has been arrested in the case while another accused Basant Dehury has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition. “Post-mortem of two bodies has been conducted and their viscera have been preserved and blood samples of the victims have been collected to ascertain the cause of death,” he said. Two others who had consumed the brew have been admitted to a government hospital in Angul in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, district excise officials along with local police visited the village and have started an inquiry into the matter. A case in this regard has been lodged at Purunakote police station under Sections 272, 273, 304, 323 and 325 of IPC

This is the first liquor tragedy in Odisha this year. Last year, four people in Bhadrak district had died after consuming spurious liquor during the assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In