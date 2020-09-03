Four-day lockdown by traders in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh amid surge in Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:35 IST

With a surge in Covid-19 cases in the remote bordering district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand in the past one month, a certain section of traders has imposed a lockdown for four days, starting Thursday.

The district has reported over 360 Covid-19 cases so far, including cases from security personnel serving in the bordering district.

Bhupendra Singh Thapa, president of trader’s body in Dharchula region of the district, said apart from essential services, all shops in Dharchula, Jauljibi and Baluakot areas will remain closed till Sunday and the areas will be sanitised.

“Looking at the rising number of cases in the district, we have decided to go for a lockdown . Apart from security personnel, locals are increasingly testing positive in these areas, we will keep the shops closed for four days and sanitise the whole area. In Dharchula, around 650 shops will remain closed and around 950 shops will remain closed in Jauljibi and Baluakot regions of the district,” he said.

He added that the district administration has been informed about the “janta lockdown, to break the chain”.

“We have also requested the hotel association to not take new bookings in these four days of lockdown,” added Thapa.

Dharchula sub-divisional magistrate AK Shukla said the administration is aware of the lockdown imposed by the traders, however, it does not agree with them. “We know that the traders’ body has decided to keep their shops closed as cases are increasing, but people need not panic. All the cases that were reported have been isolated and their contacts are also being identified and quarantined. The contacts are also being tested,” said Shukla.