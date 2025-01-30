Four from Belagavi among 30 killed in Maha Kumbh stampede in UP: Police

Four people from Belagavi were among 30 people who died in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Wednesday. The victims were part of a 30-member group that had travelled to the religious gathering. Belongings of devotees seen lying at the Sangam following a stampede on 'Mauni Amavasya', during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Wednesday. (PTI)

Belagavi police commissioner Iada Marteen confirmed the deaths and said: “Official information was received from the police, local administration, and family members of the deceased. The victims were identified as Jyoti Hatrarwad (44) and her daughter Megha (24) from Vadagavi, Arun Koparde (61) from Shetti Galli, and Mahadevi Bavanur (48) from Shivaji Nagar.”

Koparde’s wife, Kanchana, was among those injured in the incident and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Prayagraj. Marteen assured that the police and district administration were in contact with the authorities in Uttar Pradesh regarding the safety of the remaining Belagavi pilgrims.

Gururaj Huddar, brother of Jyoti Hatrarwad, recalled receiving the distressing news about his sister and niece.

“I received a call in the morning informing me that they were seriously injured. Later, the same number called again to confirm their deaths,” he said, adding that local officials also verified the information.

The victims were part of a 13-member group from Belagavi that departed for Prayagraj on Sunday.

Belagavi deputy commissioner Mohammed Roshan confirmed the casualties and said the administration was closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that the remaining 26 pilgrims from Belagavi were accounted for. “The toll rose from two in the morning to three in the afternoon and eventually to four by evening,” he said.

In response to the tragedy, Belagavi North MLA Asif (Raju) Sait visited the homes of the deceased, accompanied by Tahsildar Basavaraj. The state government announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for each bereaved family.

Expressing his condolences, chief minister Siddaramaiah called the incident heartbreaking and said in a post on social media: “Saddened by the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which claimed several lives. My condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the departed souls. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

He further assured that the state government was coordinating efforts to ensure the safe return of all Kannadigas present at the Kumbh Mela. “Reports indicate that some from our state are among the injured. Officials are working to facilitate their safe return, and the government is making every effort for their well-being. I urge all Kannadigas at the Kumbh Mela to stay cautious and safe,” he added.

It was around 2am when a surge of pilgrims rushing for the 3am auspicious bathing hour had overwhelmed those already sleeping near the ghats. The resulting pressure collapsed barricades and created a deadly crush that, according to unofficial estimates, claimed at least 30 lives.