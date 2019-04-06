Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Four hacked to death in Odisha’s Kalahandi district

Police suspect the deceased had an altercation with the accused following which the murders took place.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2019 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Odisha,Kalahandi district,Murder
The suspect is said to have been drunk when he hacked the four men to death. (Representative photo)

Four people including three of a family were axed to death by an inebriated man in Kalahandi district Saturday evening, police said.

Dharmagarh deputy superintendent of police Laxminarayan Panda said the bodies of four people were found on Palasa-Pipalguda road in Jaipatna block of Kalahandi district. A motorcycle and two bicycles were also found beside the bodies.

Three of the deceased - Sudar Naik, Linga Naik and Nakul Naik - were of a family while the fourth deceased was identified as one Upi Sabar. Police said the four have been hacked to death with an axe. Their heads bore deep gashes.

A suspect has been detained.

“It seems the deceased had an altercation with the accused following which the murders took place. We are trying to find out the exact motive of the murder,” said police officials.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 23:54 IST

more from india
trending topics