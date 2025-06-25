Four, including infant, killed as car plunges into canal amid heavy rain in Haldwani

Haldwani: Four people, including an infant, were killed and three others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the Rampur road and plunged into a canal in Nainital district’s Haldwani on Wednesday morning, police said. The car had skidded off the Rampur road and plunged into a canal in Nainital district’s Haldwani on Wednesday morning. (Sourced/HT)

The accident occurred amid heavy rainfall, trapping seven people. A police team reached the spot, and with the help of locals, the car was pulled out of the canal, Haldwani superintendent of police Prakash Chandra said.

All those travelling in the car were residents of Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar. Four died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Rakesh Kumar (32), Neetu (36), Kamla Devi (50), and an infant.

The injured passengers — Ramesh (42), Rama Devi (30), and driver Shyam Lal (45) — were admitted to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani.

“The incident happened amid heavy rainfall in Haldwani. The canals and nullahs were overflowing due to heavy rains when the accident took place,” an officer said.