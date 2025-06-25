Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Four, including infant, killed as car plunges into canal amid heavy rain in Haldwani

ByNeeraj SantoshiNeeraj Santoshi
Jun 25, 2025 01:10 PM IST

The accident occurred amid heavy rainfall, trapping 7 residents of Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar. Police team with help of locals pulled the car out of the canal

Haldwani: Four people, including an infant, were killed and three others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the Rampur road and plunged into a canal in Nainital district’s Haldwani on Wednesday morning, police said.

The car had skidded off the Rampur road and plunged into a canal in Nainital district’s Haldwani on Wednesday morning. (Sourced/HT)
The car had skidded off the Rampur road and plunged into a canal in Nainital district’s Haldwani on Wednesday morning. (Sourced/HT)

The accident occurred amid heavy rainfall, trapping seven people. A police team reached the spot, and with the help of locals, the car was pulled out of the canal, Haldwani superintendent of police Prakash Chandra said.

All those travelling in the car were residents of Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar. Four died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Rakesh Kumar (32), Neetu (36), Kamla Devi (50), and an infant.

Also Read: 4 killed, 26 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Nainital district

The injured passengers — Ramesh (42), Rama Devi (30), and driver Shyam Lal (45) — were admitted to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani.

“The incident happened amid heavy rainfall in Haldwani. The canals and nullahs were overflowing due to heavy rains when the accident took place,” an officer said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
