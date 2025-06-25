Four, including infant, killed as car plunges into canal amid heavy rain in Haldwani
ByNeeraj SantoshiNeeraj Santoshi
Jun 25, 2025 01:10 PM IST
The accident occurred amid heavy rainfall, trapping 7 residents of Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar. Police team with help of locals pulled the car out of the canal
Haldwani: Four people, including an infant, were killed and three others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the Rampur road and plunged into a canal in Nainital district’s Haldwani on Wednesday morning, police said.
The accident occurred amid heavy rainfall, trapping seven people. A police team reached the spot, and with the help of locals, the car was pulled out of the canal, Haldwani superintendent of police Prakash Chandra said.
All those travelling in the car were residents of Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar. Four died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Rakesh Kumar (32), Neetu (36), Kamla Devi (50), and an infant.