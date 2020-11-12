e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Four Iranians held by Kerala police on suspected charges of robbery

Four Iranians held by Kerala police on suspected charges of robbery

After initial questioning the police said they were part of a 24-member gang involved in many robberies in financial institutions and ATMs. Soon after their photos were uploaded on the official website of Kerala police many complaints came to light.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Two days back they allegedly duped a trader in Cherthala in Alappuzha district of Rs 50,000. Police suspect that they might have got some local support in carrying out their activities.
Two days back they allegedly duped a trader in Cherthala in Alappuzha district of Rs 50,000. Police suspect that they might have got some local support in carrying out their activities.(FILE PHOTO.)
         

The Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested four Iranian nationals suspected to be part of an international burglars’ gang from a hotel in the state capital. Police said they were rounded up when they were planning to rob a money exchange outlet in Thiruvananthapuram.

After initial questioning the police said they were part of a 24-member gang involved in many robberies in financial institutions and ATMs. Soon after their photos were uploaded on the official website of Kerala police many complaints came to light.

Two days back they allegedly duped a trader in Cherthala in Alappuzha district of Rs 50,000. Police suspect that they might have got some local support in carrying out their activities. Later they were handed over to the police in Alappuzha district.

According to the police, all four were holding Iranian passports and they were in the country for more than eight months and two of them had stayed on after the expiry of their visa period. Their visa markings show they visited Nepal and Thailand. A senior official said Delhi and Mumbai police contacted them seeking more details. He said investigation to net other gang members was progressing with the help of other states and central agencies.

tags
top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In