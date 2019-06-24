Four killed, four injured in Manipur road accident

Four persons were killed and four others injured in a road accident along the Imphal-Jiribam national highway in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday, sources in Imphal said.

The accident took place when an empty truck coming from Imphal side carrying manual labourers reportedly skidded off the road and plunged into more than 100 feet deep gorge along the highway at Leinganglok, about 2 kms away from New Keithelmanbi police station near around 6 am, sources said.

The incident site is located about 20 kms west of Imphal.

The truck is believed to be travelling to a stone quarry site near Kotlien on the same route for usual transportation of stones.

The three persons died at the spot while another injured person succumbed to injury at the hospital, police officials at New Keithelmanbi police station said.

The four injured persons including the driver of the truck have been moved to nearby well healthcare centres in Imphal for treatment, the police said.

