Four killed, one injured, another missing in ambush in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Four people were killed, one injured and another reported missing after an ambush on the Imphal-Tamenglong (IT) road in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Thursday, officials said, amid renewed tension between the Naga and Kuki communities in the area. Officials said intense firing was reported in the area following the attack.

Officials said intense firing was reported in the area following the attack. The circumstances leading to the incident and the identities of those responsible were not immediately established.

According to local authorities, the victims belonged to the Naga community, and the attack was allegedly carried out by armed Kuki militants around 8.30 am between Makui Ashang and Thananba Naga village in Kangpokpi district.

The deceased were identified as Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, founder and principal of Right Path School, T. Khullen; Mariakdibou Wijunamai, executive member of Makui Youth Club; Japou MK, a student leader of Thonglang Akutpa; and Anil Wijunamai, executive member of Makui Youth Club, according to officials.

Also Read: Two farmers killed in armed attack in fresh ambush in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Gaikamang Ringkangmai sustained injuries in the attack, while Wisobou Charenamai, chairman of the Chawangkining Village Authority, is reportedly missing.

Locals in the area said the road is considered a vital lifeline for Naga villages located along the IT road.

Locals alleged that cadres of the Kuki National Front-Nehlun or KNF(N) and Kuki Revolutionary Army or KRA were behind the ambush on Naga civilians at Makui Ashang. The allegation could not be independently verified.

Officials said additional security forces have been rushed to the spot, the injured person has been evacuated to a nearby hospital and a search operation for the missing person is underway.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers Twilang Lhang alleged that some armed miscreants attacked farmers belonging to the Kuki community at Naibet village in Senapati district of Manipur on Thursday at around 9.20 am.

Also Read: Manipur: 1 CRPF personnel injured, 2 houses burnt by unknown armed individuals

“The KZVV views the incident as a serious provocation, particularly at a time when the Kuki community along the IT Road has been advocating dialogue, reconciliation and peaceful coexistence,” the statement added.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the incident.

Reports indicated that on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Losi Dikho held a high-level meeting in Senapati with a delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC), led by its president, NG Lorho.

BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro also attended the meeting. The discussions focused on the prevailing situation and the need to promote peace and stability. Senior officials and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Assam Rifles and Senapati Police were also present.

Also Read: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, several hurt in ambush in Manipur’s Ukhrul

The ethnic clashes in Manipur first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community. The state’s Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have shut each other out from the areas they dominate since the ethnic clashes began in May 2023, leaving at least 260 people dead and displacing 60,000.

The Meiteis, mostly Hindu, live largely in the Imphal Valley. The Kukis, predominantly Christian, reside in the hills. The state government has maintained that there are no buffer zones dividing communities in the state, but it has identified certain sensitive areas.

A new government was formed in February, nearly a year after the imposition of President’s Rule. It includes representatives from all three major communities as part of an attempt to maintain ethnic balance.