Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Four pilgrims killed by speeding truck on Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan

Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 06:47 pm IST

A group of seven people from Chimanpura village in Dausa had come to visit the Bhedoli Ashrama in Sawai Madhopur’s Bonli on Saturday morning

Bharatpur: Four pilgrims were mowed down by a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur on Saturday, police said.

Following the accident, the truck driver parked the vehicle on the expressway and fled the spot. (Sourced)
A group of seven people from Chimanpura village in Dausa had come to visit the Bhedoli Ashrama in Sawai Madhopur’s Bonli on Saturday morning and were returning home when the accident happened, Sawai Madhopur superintendent of police (SP) Anil Beniwal said.

“The pilgrims were walking towards Lalsot when the truck, which was allegedly over-speeding, lost control and mowed down four of them around 5 pm on Saturday. Three others are safe,” the SP said.

Following the accident, the truck driver parked the vehicle on the expressway and fled the spot. “He is still absconding. We have formed teams to nab him. We are also trying to trace the truck owner,” Beniwal said.

“It is not yet clear where the truck was coming from. It was carrying onions, so probably was going to deliver them to some local markets. However, it was running at a very high speed due to which it lost control,” a police officer said.

The pilgrims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were all declared dead on arrival by the doctors. “Bodies have been sent for autopsy. They could not be identified yet. An FIR is being lodged against the truck driver for negligence in driving. Further probe is underway,” the officer said.

