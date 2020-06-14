e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Four-storey building comes crashing down into a canal in West Bengal

Four-storey building comes crashing down into a canal in West Bengal

Visuals circulating on social media showed the building leaning to its front and collapsing into a canal amid cries of scared people.

kolkata Updated: Jun 14, 2020 07:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Kolkata
The four-storey building collapsed into a canal and the incident was captures on camera
The four-storey building collapsed into a canal and the incident was captures on camera(Twitter)
         

A four-storey residential building collapsed like a house of cards into a canal in Bengal’s West Midnapore district on Saturday but no casualties were reported, officials said.

Dramatic visuals on social media showed the building leaning to its front and collapsing into a canal amid cries of scared people. Two of its top floors could be seen getting detached from the rest of the building under the impact.

 

Officials said there were no casualties as the residents had vacated the structure after it began shaking while the canal was being dredged.

The dredging work was going on in Gomrai canal in Daspur block of the district for the last few weeks, and the foundation of the building that sat on its edge might have got damaged due to that.

Though nobody was injured, the residents could not recover much of their belongings in time, they added.

tags
top news
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
LIVE: China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases
LIVE: China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In