 Four suspected ULFA-I cadres arrested from Guwahati: Police
Four suspected ULFA-I cadres arrested from Guwahati: Police

Four suspected ULFA-I cadres arrested from Guwahati: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 26, 2024 08:26 PM IST

Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh in December last year asked the youths to be conscious about their social media posts and not to fall prey to recruitment campaigns

Silchar: The Assam police on Thursday arrested four youths, all suspected cadres of the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Assam Independent (ULFA-I), from Guwahati, officials aware of the matter said.

(Representative Photo)

According to the officials, based on specific information, a police team launched a search operation in different parts of the city ahead of the Republic Day celebrations and arrested four persons. The police, however, have not revealed the identities of the arrested accused.

Also Read: ULFA-I claims drone attack carried out at its camp in Myanmar

“We received specific information and nabbed the suspected youths. Later it was found that had links with ULFA-I,” a police officer on condition of anonymity said.

Police said they have seized their mobile phones, and their social media accounts are being scrutinised for further information. Last year, several ULFA-I linkmen and cadres were arrested in Assam based on their social media posts.

Police said the accused are being interrogated, adding that an investigation into the matter has been launched.

Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, in December last year, asked the youths to be conscious about their social media posts and not to fall prey to recruitment campaigns of such militant groups.

