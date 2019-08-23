Fourth accused in Rakbar Khan lynching held

india

The Rajasthan police on Thursday arrested a fourth accused in the lynching of Rakbar Khan, 31, in Alwar in July last year, a police officer said.

“The fourth accused in this case Vijay, 34, a resident of Lalawandi village of Alwar district, was arrested on Thursday from Jaipur. He had been absconding for the last one year,” said Alwar police superintendent Paris Deshmukh. The three other accused in the case are Dharmendra Yadav, Naresh Singh, and Paramjeet Singh.

A mob in Alwar lynched Khan in July 2018 while he was taking two cows to his village in Haryana’s Mewat region along with one Aslam. The two were stopped in Lalavandi village of Ramgarh Tehsil in Alwar around midnight and assaulted. Khan was brutally beaten but Aslam managed to escape.

