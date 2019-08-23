e-paper
Friday, Aug 23, 2019

Fourth accused in Rakbar Khan lynching held

A mob in Alwar lynched Khan in July 2018 while he was taking two cows to his village in Haryana’s Mewat region along with one Aslam. The two were stopped in Lalavandi village of Ramgarh Tehsil in Alwar around midnight and assaulted.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur/ Alwar
A file photo of Rakbar Khan who was beaten to death in Alwar (Rajasthan) by villagers when he was going to home after buying a cow at Kolgaon, Ferozepur Jhirka, Mewat, District of Haryana, in Gurugram.
A file photo of Rakbar Khan who was beaten to death in Alwar (Rajasthan) by villagers when he was going to home after buying a cow at Kolgaon, Ferozepur Jhirka, Mewat, District of Haryana, in Gurugram.(Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

The Rajasthan police on Thursday arrested a fourth accused in the lynching of Rakbar Khan, 31, in Alwar in July last year, a police officer said.

“The fourth accused in this case Vijay, 34, a resident of Lalawandi village of Alwar district, was arrested on Thursday from Jaipur. He had been absconding for the last one year,” said Alwar police superintendent Paris Deshmukh. The three other accused in the case are Dharmendra Yadav, Naresh Singh, and Paramjeet Singh.

A mob in Alwar lynched Khan in July 2018 while he was taking two cows to his village in Haryana’s Mewat region along with one Aslam. The two were stopped in Lalavandi village of Ramgarh Tehsil in Alwar around midnight and assaulted. Khan was brutally beaten but Aslam managed to escape.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 02:35 IST

