Home / India News / One more BJP legislator resigns from govt post in Manipur

BySobhapati Samom
Apr 24, 2023 09:20 PM IST

Uripok legislator Kh Raghumani Singh is the fourth BJP legislator this month to give up an assignment in the Manipur government

IMPHAL: Uripok legislator Kh Raghumani Singh on Monday resigned from the post of chairman of Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (Manireda), the fourth Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to step down from a post given to them by the N Biren Singh government.

Uripok legislator Kh Raghumani Singh said he was resigning for personal reasons and in public interest (Facebook//Shemlasi.Uripok2022)
In a brief letter to the Manipur chief minister, Kh Raghumani Singh said: “For personal reasons and also in the public interest, it is felt that my continuance as chairman/Manireda is not called for at this juncture. Therefore, I hereby tender my resignation from the said post of chairman & the same may kindly be accepted.”

Raghumani, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was elected to the Uripok assembly segment defeating former deputy chief minister Y Joykumar in the last state elections.

On April 20, Paonam Brojen, Wangjing-Tentha legislator resigned from the post of chairman of Manipur Development Society, citing personal reasons. On April 13 and 17, ex-ministers Dr Th Radheshyam and Karam Shyam resigned from the post of advisor to the chief minister and chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited, respectively.

Chief minister Biren Singh has rubbished speculation that the resignations indicated that his support among the BJP lawmakers was on the decline. There is “no crisis in the party”, Singh said after a BJP meeting on April 21.

Hours after he announced his decision to step down from Manireda, Kh Raghumani Singh put out a poster on his Facebook page to underline that his loyalty to the party hadn’t diminished. “I will always support Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said in the poster on his Facebook page.

Sign out