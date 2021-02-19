Free eye check-up camps to be held across state: Goa CM
"Vision for All' eye camps will be held all over the State as part of governments effort to reduce chances of blindness among the people, stated Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.
Speaking at an inaugural program of Free Eye Check-up and Surgery Camp under the project 'Vision for All' organised by the State's Directorate of Health Services the Chief Minister said that the Government intends to provide super specialty eye treatment through the project 'Vision For All'.
He further stated that camps conducted under the project have helped the Government identify many people with vision difficulties and provide prompt treatment to those who were on verge of losing their vision.
Also read| A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child
"'Vision for All' eye camps will be held all over the State, starting with urban areas and thereafter villages," the CM added.
The camp at Margao received tremendous response with a large number of people from Margao and Fatorda areas registering to get their eyes checked.
The camps provide eye check-up, medicines, spectacles and surgery for free.
'Vision for All' free eye check-up and surgery camps are being organised in association with Prasad Netralaya Udapi Mangalore, Colorcon Company and Ravindra Bhavan Margao.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: 13-year-old rape victim gives birth to baby girl; newborn dies minutes later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee likely to skip Niti Aayog meeting on February 20
- Banerjee had earlier skipped the Niti Aayog's meetings and termed it as a "fruitless" exercise, alleging that the body has "no financial power" and cannot support the state plans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Labourer died in a rope-way trolley accident in Rajnandgaon
- The 1,300-metre-long ropeway where the accident took place was inaugurated in March last year for ferrying devotees to the Bamleshwari Devi temple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disengagement in Pangong Tso over, 10th round of talks tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Free eye check-up camps to be held across state: Goa CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China to hold 10th round of talks tomorrow, discuss other friction points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramdev releases research paper on ayurvedic Covid-19 medicine Coronil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child
- The Indian couple was told that according to marriage rules for expatriates in the UAE, a Muslim man can marry a non-Muslim woman but a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll increases to 61
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Disha Ravi’s plea, HC tells cops to stick to affidavit on ‘leaked chats’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
500 booked for flouting Covid-19 norms at birthday party in Thane, Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus mutations found in 2 Maharashtra districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Furore over Rahul Gandhi's questions on defence in Parliamentary panel's meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's active Covid-19 cases up by 2,200; tally surges over 10.96 million
- The rising cases in the last week have put authorities on guard as parts of the country have witnessed a fresh wave of increased infections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox