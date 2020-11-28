Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday, total tally crosses 9.3 million-mark

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 10:16 IST

Registering a four per cent decrease from Friday’s number of fresh Covid-19 infections, India on Saturday reported 41,322 new covid-19 infections taking the total tally to 93,51,110. In the last 24 hours, there have been 485 new death cases and 41,452 recoveries, according to the ministry’s bulletin. On Friday, India recorded 43,082 fresh Covid-19 infections and 492 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 4,54,940.

As vaccine development gathers speed with the latest announcement of Oxford-Astrazeneca’s vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a three-city tour to review the vaccine sites. Starting with Zydus Cadila’s plant at Ahemedabad, PM Modi will visit the Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad and the facility of Serum Institute of India in Pune later in the day.

Though there is no country-wise rise in the Covid-19 cases, several areas are opting for fresh local restrictions to contain Covid-19 cases locally. From Saturday, assembly of more than four people are banned in Leh district of Ladakh union territory. All vehicles, private as well as commercial ones, shall be permitted to ply with a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity, an order said. There will be a strict night curfew from 8pm to 5am in Leh, the district magistrate has said.

All schools in Mizoram will remain closed till the year end to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, as per a decision taken by the state government on Friday, an official said.