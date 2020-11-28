e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday, total tally crosses 9.3 million-mark

Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday, total tally crosses 9.3 million-mark

All schools in Mizoram will remain closed till the year end to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, as per a decision taken by the state government on Friday.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 10:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker takes samples for Covid-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in Lucknow.
A health worker takes samples for Covid-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in Lucknow.(PTI)
         

Registering a four per cent decrease from Friday’s number of fresh Covid-19 infections, India on Saturday reported 41,322 new covid-19 infections taking the total tally to 93,51,110. In the last 24 hours, there have been 485 new death cases and 41,452 recoveries, according to the ministry’s bulletin. On Friday, India recorded 43,082 fresh Covid-19 infections and 492 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 4,54,940.

As vaccine development gathers speed with the latest announcement of Oxford-Astrazeneca’s vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a three-city tour to review the vaccine sites. Starting with Zydus Cadila’s plant at Ahemedabad, PM Modi will visit the Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad and the facility of Serum Institute of India in Pune later in the day.

Though there is no country-wise rise in the Covid-19 cases, several areas are opting for fresh local restrictions to contain Covid-19 cases locally. From Saturday, assembly of more than four people are banned in Leh district of Ladakh union territory. All vehicles, private as well as commercial ones, shall be permitted to ply with a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity, an order said. There will be a strict night curfew from 8pm to 5am in Leh, the district magistrate has said.

All schools in Mizoram will remain closed till the year end to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, as per a decision taken by the state government on Friday, an official said.

tags
top news
J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In