Friends, family celebrate UN court decision

Prithvibandhan Society in Lower Parel wore a celebratory look on Wednesday evening as the International Court of Justice asked Pakistan to reconsider the death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who lived in the south-central Mumbai neighbourhood. At least 10 friends of Jadhav gathered in the evening, wearing t-shirts that read ‘Justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav’. The verdict was celebrated with balloons, crackers and sweets outside the family’s locked home in the Silver Oaks Society of Powai, and their native village in Sangli, where Jadhav was born in 1970.

“We had full faith that the verdict will be in India’s favour as we were in the right...,” said Sunil Singh, a childhood friend of Jadhav who runs a computer equipment business.

Another friend of Jadhav, Tushar Shingte, who is a lawyer, said, “Since morning, we had high hopes. Even a commoner could have said Pakistan did not give him a fair trial. Pakistan’s hopes were crushed today.”

During his college days Jadhav had a flair for sports, his friends said. He studied at King George School at Dadar and later went to Ramnarain Ruia college, before getting admission in the National Defence Academy.

“He joined the navy not by chance but chose to serve the country. .. He didn’t seek recognition but wanted to only work for the best of the nation” added Shingte.

Vandana Pawar, wife of Tulsidas Pawar, Jadhav’s childhood friend said, “We are very happy with the decision. But we will have apprehensions until he returns safely to his home.”

Jadhav’s uncle Subash Jadhav, who is a retired assistant commissioner of police with Mumbai Police, hailed the government’s efforts in the case but said he was worried about Jadhav’s safety in Pakistan. “[Former foreign minister] Sushma Swaraj and our external affairs ministry has fought the case in the interest of justice. Still I am unhappy that he is not coming out...”. Jadhav’s parents have not been seen in public after the Pakistani military court sentenced Jadhav to death in 2017.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 00:51 IST