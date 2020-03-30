e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying, begging

‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying, begging

Thousands of migrant workers have walked hundreds of kilometres from big cities along with their children back to their villages after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on March 24.

india Updated: Mar 30, 2020 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the men inside the cell said he wants to go to his home in Siwan, around 130 km from state capital of Patna, to meet his sick son. (Videograb)
One of the men inside the cell said he wants to go to his home in Siwan, around 130 km from state capital of Patna, to meet his sick son. (Videograb)
         

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has tweeted a video of scores of migrant workers, locked inside a cell crying and asking to be set free, and sought the resignation of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Thousands of migrant workers have walked hundreds of kilometres from big cities along with their children back to their villages after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on March 24.

These stranded migrants have said they have left the cities as they do not have the money for food or rent but health experts warned that an exodus would defeat the purpose of the lockdown of breaking the chain of infections.

“Another frightening picture of the government’s efforts to save people from the corona infection. For the poor people who have reached Bihar from various parts of the country after facing hardship and trouble, Nitish Kumar’s arrangement for social distancing and quarantine is heart-wrenching,” Prashant Kishor tweeted.

He also added a hashtag #NitishMustQuit along with the 2:17-minute video clip.

 

One of the men inside the cell said he wants to go to his home in Siwan, around 130 km from state capital of Patna, to meet his sick son.

“I have come from Ahmedabad. They have been telling us we will let you go since the morning and that a bus is coming. But there has been no bus. They are not letting us go,” the man, weeping with his mouth covered with a handkerchief, is heard saying in the video.

“I want to go, Sir. Please get me out,” the man says as others around him issue the same request in tears.

Kishor was expelled from the Nitish Kumar’s ruling Janata Dal(United) in January by state his one-time mentor, Nitish Kumar, for criticising the party’s support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He has been regularly tweeting videos and photographs of migrants and the problems they have been facing during the lockdown announced till April 14.

The Centre on Sunday ordered the “effective sealing” of borders to stop the exodus and announced measures to help those in need of shelter and food.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the country has risen to 1071, including 942 active cases, 99 recovered patients and 29 who died.

tags
top news
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Inquiry on after migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ upon return to UP
Inquiry on after migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ upon return to UP
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
As Covid-19 spreads across world, oil prices slump to 17-year low
As Covid-19 spreads across world, oil prices slump to 17-year low
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news