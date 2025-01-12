From Ambassador Baba to mystic sages: Meet these unique attendees of Maha Kumbh 2025

Several unique and renowned sages, including "Ambassador Baba" and "Chai Wale Baba," have started arriving for the Maha Kumbh, set to begin in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday, January 13, and continue until February 26. Ambassador Baba, originally from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, arrived at the Maha Kumbh on Sunday.(source: DD News)

Other prominent saints, such as "Environment Baba" and "Rudraksha Baba," also reached Prayagraj on Saturday ahead of the grand event, which is celebrated every 12 years. This year’s Maha Kumbh is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees.

Devotees will gather at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the now-extinct Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip during the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26, with the main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced a series of spiritual events during the Kumbh, including a Central Guidance Board Meeting on January 24, a Sadhvi Conference on January 25, a Saint Conference from January 25-26, and a Youth Saint Conference on January 27.

As per the VHP's statement, all events will take place at Rishi Bhardwaj Ashram, located on Old GT Road in Sector 18 within the Kumbh Mela area.

Here's everything you need to know about the unique sages attending Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh.

Ambassador Baba

Ambassador Baba, originally from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, arrived at the Maha Kumbh on Sunday. The sage, now over 50 years old, has attended four Kumbh Melas, always travelling in his iconic 1972 Ambassador car. This vintage vehicle has been his companion for the past 30 to 35 years.

Environment Baba

Mahamandaleshwar Avdhoot Baba, also known as 'Environment Baba', has arrived in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025. He shared that Sanatan Dharma encourages planting two trees—one for final rites and one Peepal tree for oxygen.

"I have performed 82 rituals so far. My devotees from almost 30 countries have committed to planting over 1 crore trees in our country. In 2016, during a march from Vaishnodevi to Kanyakumari, we planted trees across 27 states. Since then, devotees started calling me Environment Baba," he explained.

"During Covid, people from every religion needed oxygen. I’ve been working on this since 2010. Sanatan Dharma teaches that everyone should plant two trees—one for our final rites and one Peepal tree for oxygen," Avdhoot Baba added.

He also mentioned owning a special vehicle he used during the pandemic in Rishikesh, stating, "Till 1 km where I used to perform the rituals, there was no Covid."

Rudraksh Baba

Baba Digambar Ajay Giri, also known as 'Rudraksh Baba' of Niranjani Panchayati Akhara, has arrived in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. He wore 11,000 Rudraksh beads on his body.

Panchayati Niranjani Akhara's Digambar Ajay Giri also known as Rudraksh Baba, who wears 11 thousand Rudraksh at his camp ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj on Saturday.(ANI)

"Rudraksh is a part of Lord Shiva and is said to have originated from His tear. There are Rudraksh beads with faces ranging from 1 to 21. They are divine in nature, which is why saints wear them. I am wearing 11,000 Rudraksh beads because, according to the Shivapurana, those who wear 11,000 Rudraksh are considered as the Rudra Avatar of Lord Shiva. Saints wear different gems to gain the benefits of various planets," he explained.

Rabri Baba

Rabri Baba, also known as Shri Mahant Devgiri of Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, has become a major attraction at the holy land of Sangam at the Maha Kumbh. His unique service involves boiling milk in a giant Kadhai to prepare creamy Rabri, which is served to devotees from 8.00 am until late at night. His selfless service has gained attention and brought joy to many.

'Rabri Baba' also known as Mahant Devgiri makes rabri, which he serves to devotees at Maha Kumbh, in Prayagraj on Friday. (ANI )

The Baba explained that the idea of serving Rabri began in 2019 when he prepared it for one and a half months, winning the hearts of countless devotees. Since then, he has continued the tradition after gaining valuable experience.

He clarified that this is not a publicity stunt, but rather a divine act inspired by the blessings of Goddess Mahakali. Baba extended a warm invitation to all attendees of the Maha Kumbh to come and enjoy the sweet Rabri he prepares.

Chai Wale Baba

“Chai Wale Baba” a tea seller turned ascetic from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has offered free coaching to civil services aspirants for over 40 years without eating or speaking. Known as Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, he has taken a vow of silence and food abstention, surviving solely on ten cups of tea daily while mentoring students via WhatsApp.

Rajesh Singh, a civil service aspirant, shared with ANI, "I have been associated with Maharaj Ji for almost four to five years now. We are his disciples. From time to time, he guides us whenever we need his assistance."

(With ANI, PTI inputs)