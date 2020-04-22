From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:09 IST

A tweet, six police response vehicles (PRVs), an ambulance, some good samaritans, 16 hours and 744 km, – that’s what it took to reach medicines, through a spirited relay, from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital to a septuagenarian in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

It was the tweet of Gulam Mustafa Khan, a state-level relay runner who practices at a Delhi stadium, seeking help to deliver medicines to his septuagenarian grandfather in Begumpura of Bahraich that started off the relay.

“At around 4:24 pm on Monday, Khan, in a tweet, sought help from Delhi Police to arrange delivery of medicines to his grandfather Nurul Hudda in the Bahraich village,” said Asim Arun, additional director general of UP 112 emergency response centre.

Asim said additional deputy commissioner of Delhi Police Parwinder Singh immediately reacted to the tweet and got the medicines collected from Safdarjung Hospital after showing the prescription details of Nurul Hudda at around 7.35 pm on Monday.

He said the Delhi Police coordinated with their counterparts of Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida) district and handed over the medicines to deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, of Gautambuddh Nagar Rajesh S.

Asim further said Rajesh S, with the help of a traffic inspector, handed over the medicines to an ambulance driver Kapil Tewari, who was going from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district via Lucknow. He said the ambulance driver handed over the medicines to a UP 112 Police Response Vehicle (PRV) at Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll plaza after reaching Lucknow at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Asim said the PRV personnel then handed over the medicines to another PRV at Bara Birwa crossing in Alambagh and this PRV carried it along to hand it over to a third PRV at Polytechnic crossing on Faizabad road in Lucknow.

He said the third PRV’s personnel then persuaded a government department junior engineer Mahip Kumar Singh, who was going from his hometown Lucknow to his place of posting in Shravasti district, to hand over the medicines to another PRV at Bahraich border.

Asim said the junior engineer handed over the medicines to the fourth PRV at the Bahraich border from where it passed through the hands of two more PRV personnel to reach the hands of the patient around 8 am on Tuesday.