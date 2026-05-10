From Dilip to Agnimitra: With a pick of five, BJP carefully assembled its first cabinet in West Bengal

The five ministers sworn in alongside chief minister Suvendu Adhikari — a former TMC loyalist who defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur — at Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday represent a carefully assembled cross-section of West Bengal’s social and political landscape — veteran RSS cadre, first-generation BJP converts, and leaders drawn from the Matua, tribal and Rajbanshi communities that have been central to the party’s electoral arithmetic in the state since 2019. Nisith Pramanik was with the TMC until 2019, when he defected to the BJP and won the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat. (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

Dilip Ghosh Among the most recognisable faces in the new cabinet, Ghosh brings deep organisational roots to the BJP’s first West Bengal government. A lifelong RSS pracharak, he served as an assistant to former RSS chief KS Sudarshan and was in charge of the organisation’s work in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands before his political career took shape. As state BJP president, he oversaw the party’s breakthrough 2019 Lok Sabha performance. A former MP from Medinipur and an MLA, Ghosh is widely seen as the veteran anchor of the state unit.

Agnimitra Paul A fashion designer before she entered politics, Paul joined the BJP in 2019 and rose quickly through the organisation — from state president of the Mahila Morcha to state general secretary and, earlier this year, state vice-president. She is a two-time MLA from Asansol Dakshin and the only woman in the new cabinet — though the cabinet will inevitably be expanded. Paul has twice contested Lok Sabha elections, including a bypoll, but was defeated on both occasions by TMC.

Nisith Pramanik A former Union minister of state for home affairs and youth affairs and sports, Pramanik is the cabinet’s most prominent North Bengal voice and a key figure among the Rajbanshi community. He was with the TMC until 2019, when he defected to the BJP and won the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat. In 2021, the party fielded him from Dinhata in the assembly elections; he won but chose to retain his parliamentary seat, resigning as MLA. He is currently the party’s state vice-president.

Ashok Kirtania The 52-year-old leader from Bangaon Uttar in North 24 Parganas won his seat by a margin of over 40,000 votes. The seat has a significant Matua presence, a community whose support has delivered consistent electoral gains for the BJP since 2019. Kirtania comes from a business background.