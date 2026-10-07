From Gujarat to Centre: NDA allies highlight PM Modi’s continuity, coalition politics

Also Read | 25 years of Narendra Modi as head of state: From Gujarat to the Centre and the global stage

NDA constituents said Modi’s political career, which began with his tenure as Gujarat chief minister before he became Prime Minister in 2014, is defined not only by electoral success but also by his ability to sustain alliances and accommodate parties with different regional and political interests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years at the helm of government have been marked by continuity in governance, major policy interventions, infrastructure development and an evolving role for India in global affairs, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) said on Tuesday,

Why is the vision of Viksit Bharat significant in Modi's leadership?

Why is the vision of Viksit Bharat significant in Modi's leadership?

How has Modi's approach to coalition politics contributed to his success?

How has Modi's approach to coalition politics contributed to his success?

What are the key features of Modi's governance that have been highlighted by NDA allies?

What are the key features of Modi's governance that have been highlighted by NDA allies?

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader in the Lok Sabha, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said continuity and stability emerged as important features of Modi’s governance.

“When we think of Modi, we think of continuity and stability, both in process and reforms. On one side, major laws were amended or passed and, on the other side, major infrastructure projects were taken up and finished on time,” Devarayalu said.

He said India’s position in the world had also improved during Modi’s tenure.

“India, which was seeking its place in the world order during the 2000s, under Modi’s leadership is creating its own space and voice in the world order,” he said.

Also Read | Cabinet adopts resolution hailing Modi’s achievements as PM, Gujarat CM in last 25 years

Modi’s coalition model built on trust, respect: Kumaraswamy Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, drawing on his experience, focused on the PM’s approach to coalition politics and his relationship with alliance partners.

“Over the past 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated that coalition and alliance politics can be built on trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to the nation,” Kumaraswamy said.

He added that Modi sought to give alliance partners political space rather than treating them as junior participants.

“He has never allowed his alliance partners to feel that they are any different or any less important. He has brought all of us together as one family, given allies the freedom to contribute and, whenever required, provided the guidance and support necessary to move forward,” Kumaraswamy said.