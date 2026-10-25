Robert Vadra pens note for son Raihan amid Bikaner House exhibition row: ‘Every challenge is a lesson’

Expressing confidence in Raihan's ability to overcome setbacks, he wrote, “I have no doubt he will emerge stronger and wiser with every experience. My best wishes for him, always. May God bless him with strength, wisdom, and the courage to keep moving forward.”

Referring to the challenges faced by his son, Vadra added, "Yet, he continues to face his fair share of headwinds. But that’s life — every challenge is a lesson, and every hurdle an opportunity to grow stronger."

In a Facebook post accompanied by an instrumental rendition of 'Vande Mataram', Vadra wrote, "There he is!! Minding his own business, passionately committed to his work, and sensibly respecting everyone’s sentiments."

Praising his son's dedication to his work, Vadra said he was confident that Raihan would emerge stronger and wiser from the challenges he faced.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra on Sunday shared a supportive message for his son, Raihan Rajiv Vadra, amid a political controversy over the removal of 75 photographs from his solo exhibition at Bikaner House in New Delhi.

The message comes amid a political row over Raihan's solo photography exhibition, "No Idea Is Final", at Bikaner House in New Delhi. Raihan had planned to display 105 photographs capturing youth-led protests and civic movements across the city. However, just hours before the exhibition opened to the public, the venue's administration, which functions under the Rajasthan government, asked him to remove 75 photographs, citing rules against displaying political content at the venue.

This removal decision sparked a political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP, with the Opposition party accusing the authorities of censorship while BJP leaders defended the move.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the decision, calling it a "ridiculous" attempt to suppress young voices and restrict artists documenting democratic protests.

Congress questions Bikaner House's policy Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the BJP and its leaders of double standards over the restrictions imposed on Raihan's exhibition.

In a post on X, Khera shared a video of an artwork displayed at Bikaner House in September 2025 that featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Mahatma Gandhi.

Questioning why that artwork was permitted while photographs of protests were restricted, Khera said the venue's policy was being applied selectively.

"In his video on X, a certain BJP wannabe animatedly points to Bikaner House’s policy on art shows and exhibitions, claiming that political content is not permitted. In that context, let me present an artwork exhibited at Bikaner House itself in September 2025. I would argue that it is deeply political," Khera wrote.

His remarks were directed at the BJP's defence of the decision, particularly the argument that political content is not allowed at exhibitions held at Bikaner House.

BJP accuses Congress of 'manufacturing controversy' The BJP, meanwhile, has accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of deliberately creating a controversy around her son's exhibition to introduce him to politics.

On Friday, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the original proposal submitted to Bikaner House in June did not include any political content.

According to Bhandari, Raihan's exhibition was approved on the understanding that it would feature nature, wildlife, artwork and sculptures.

He alleged that political photographs were added later and accused Priyanka Gandhi of “manufacturing a controversy” to “soft launch” her son into politics.