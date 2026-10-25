DK Shivakumar warns IT firms of action if found sidelining locals in Bengaluru: 'Kannadiga is sovereign'

“It is disheartening to hear complaints that Kannadigas are being denied job opportunities in Bengaluru's IT companies,” he said, adding that the government would take appropriate action if any private institution was found to have deliberately sidelined them.

In a post on X, Shivakumar said the government had taken the complaints seriously and would not allow the rights, dignity and employment opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded.

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the state government would take action against private firms found to be deliberately sidelining Kannadigas, following 'complaints' that native Kannada speakers were being denied job opportunities in Bengaluru's IT companies.

“In Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign,” Shivakumar said, asserting that the government was committed to addressing the concerns of Kannadigas.

He also highlighted Bengaluru's standing as India's technology capital, saying the state took pride in the talent, skills and capabilities of its people.

The remarks come amid a longstanding debate in Karnataka over providing employment opportunities to locals in the private sector.

In June, Shivakumar had said the state government was committed to giving fresh momentum to Karnataka's development and had announced measures that included filling 56,000 vacant posts and giving preference to Kannadigas in private-sector employment.

Karnataka's push for jobs for locals The issue drew attention in July 2024, when the Karnataka cabinet approved a bill seeking to reserve jobs in the private sector for Kannadigas.

The proposed legislation mandated 70% reservation for locals in non-management positions and 50% in management positions in private companies.

The bill triggered strong opposition from industry representatives and political leaders, with concerns raised over its potential impact on businesses and the technology sector.

Following the backlash, the then-chief minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government had temporarily put the bill on hold and that it would be reviewed at the next cabinet meeting before a decision was taken on the future course of action.

Siddaramaiah had earlier said on X that the proposed legislation would reserve “100%” of jobs for Kannadigas, a statement that drew criticism from business leaders. The government subsequently clarified that the bill approved by the cabinet had been temporarily put on hold.

(With inputs from agencies)