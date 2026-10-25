Book Box: Two Himalayan bookstores, a birthday and a borrowed book

Dear Reader, Jitters Bookstore, Katrain At this time two years ago, I was reading books on Dussehra like The Three Hundred Ramayanas by A. K. Ramanujan and The Liberation of Sita by Volga. This year, there are no Dussehra books, no trips down to the Kullu Dussehra mela to watch the ceremonial chariot procession. Instead, I stay up in the mountains at our new house, with Ajay-ji the plumber, figuring out where and why pipes are leaking, and with Sunil-ji the stone mason. Everyone here is ‘ji’, a habit I’ve quickly picked up from the architect, who addresses every workman as ‘mistriji’. And really, each one is a master craftsman, never mind if their schedules don’t always follow Western timetables. Finally, the work is (mostly) done. It’s also The Other Reader’s birthday, so we decide to hit the town, which is really a fancy way of saying that we visit a few bookstores and celebrate by buying books. But first, a picnic by the river with sandwiches, milk cake, a flask full of coffee, and our books. It sounds idyllic. Except that at first it’s too cold. Then the sun comes out, and it feels so warm and toasty and delicious that a great drowsiness steals over us. We end up talking very little, and reading not at all, mostly half-sleeping, gazing at the great black, rugged rocks ahead of us and listening to the river cascading down the mountainside.

Picnic Spot

Too soon it is time to leave. En route, we stop at the Indian Himalayan Excursions bookstore, half trekking gear and half books, like an old curiosity shop. When we arrive, Kapil-ji, the genial bookseller with a salt-and-pepper beard, is busy showing a young couple how to pitch a tent and handing them sleeping bags on hire. We browse while he finishes. The Other Reader finds a beautiful hardbound copy of The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin and a book on Marco Polo’s travels. I buy both for him, suffused with the singular pleasure of giving a fellow reader books he likes, even when he’s picked them out himself. There’s a third book he finds by the till: Tracks by Robyn Davidson. It sits among piles of rare, out-of-print books Kapil-ji has collected from various places. When we take the books to Kapil-ji, he separates Tracks from the others. “This one is not for sale, but you may borrow it,” he says. He doesn’t write down the name of the book, he doesn’t charge us anything for borrowing it. Instead, like every time, he orders cups of tea and insists we drink it

Birthday Books