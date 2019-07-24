‘From horse’s mouth’: Cong wants PM to make clear Trump’s Kashmir claim

The Lok Sabha witnessed protests for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with the Opposition Congress seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to US President Donald Trump’s claim that he had asked for mediation on Kashmir

“We want to hear from horse’s mouth”, the Congress leaders demanded. As soon as the Question Hour started, Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue. “It is an issue which is very much related to the Prime Minister himself.”

Speaker Om Birla interrupted him and said an opportunity had already been given to speak on the subject.

This led to sloganeering by Congress MPs against the government and PM Modi. “Prime Minister jawab do (Answer, Prime Minister) and “End dictatorship”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: “If our Foreign Minister has clarified the position, why is there a problem?” In an attempt to end the din, Birla allowed Chowdhury to speak.

Chowdhury again said: “After Trump’s statement, everyone is discussing in the whole country about what the Prime Minister said on the issue. But the Prime Minister is not saying anything. We want to know what conversation took place between the Prime Minister and Trump.”

On Tuesday, the Congress had sought Prime Minister’s clarification following which External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar categorically rejected Trump’s statement and clarified in both Houses of Parliament that Modi made no such request to the US President.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 13:13 IST