From IEDs to Codex wires: Huge quantity of explosives seized in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan

PTI |
Jun 29, 2025 10:06 PM IST

The explosives, including 500 electronic detonators, were seized from a Maoist dump set up in Gobargota forest near Raijama village.

Security forces seized a huge quantity of explosives from a Maoist dump in a forest in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Security forces stumbled upon a dump set up by Maoists and seized the explosives.(PTI/ Representational)
The explosives, including 500 electronic detonators, were seized from a Maoist dump set up in Gobargota forest near Raijama village, a statement issued by Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

On receiving intelligence input, security forces comprising CRPF 60 battalion, Special Assault Team, and district armed forces launched a massive search operation in Gobargota forest and its vicinity.

In the course of the operation, security forces stumbled upon a dump set up by Maoists and seized the explosives, which were meant to hinder anti-naxal operations as well as to target the personnel involved in it, the statement said.

The security forces also seized five improvised explosive devices of 3 kg each, 14 numbers of IEDs of one kg each, 9 pieces of cane bomb (IED) of half kg each, and nine bundles of commercial codex wire.

All the explosives were destroyed on the spot by the bomb disposal squad.

A case under relevant sections of BNS, Explosive Act, UAP Act and CLA Act was registered in this regard, it added.

