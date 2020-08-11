From Kerala to Assam, floods cause widespread damage: Latest developments

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 13:20 IST

Several states in India are facing flood-like situation due to incessant rains. From Kerala in the South to Assam in the Northeast, floods have wreaked havoc.

Many rivers are flowing above the danger mark, aggravating an already dangerous situation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of fairly widespread rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Gujarat and parts of Madhya Pradesh, there is forecast for heavy rains till Friday.

Here are the latest updates on flood situation and movement of the Southwest monsoon:

• The weather department said in its morning bulletin on Tuesday that the strength of monsoon westerlies over southern parts of Arabian Sea has reduced. “Under this scenario, rainfall activity is very likely to reduce further over Kerala and Karnataka during next 4 days,” the IMD bulletin said.

• It also said that a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal nearby areas around August 13.

• The Central Water Commission (CWC), which has been monitoring water level in the rivers across the country, said that River Bhagirathi at Deoprayag in Tehri-Garhwal district of Uttarakhand is flowing in “severe situation” today. The Pithoragarh district witnessed heavy rainfall where roads and bridges of the area were washed away by the Kali river in Sabha Gardi village.

• The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route in Dharchula of Pithoragarh district was blocked at two locations due to incessant rainfall and landslides. The traffic movement in the area was also halted.

• Several parts of Karnataka, including Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, continue to face a flood-like situation, and the CWC said on Tuesday that Cauvery river in Chamarajanagar district is flowing in “severe situation”. The Karnataka government has asked Centre for an additional special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore to deal with the situation.

• Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, demanded that the states be allowed to use funds fully from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) in view of the situation created by Covid-19 and other difficulties faced by state including floods. He raised the demand during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference on Monday with chief ministers of flood-hit states, asking the Centre to remove the current 25 per cent limit.

• The toll in the landslip at Pettimudi in Kerala’s Idukki rose to 49 with six more bodies recovered from under the debris on Monday. Vijayan said that 22 people were still missing in the August 7 tragedy.

• On Monday, the Prime Minister had held a meeting through video conference with chief ministers of six states, namely Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, to review their preparedness to deal with Southwest monsoon and current flood situation in the country.

• Meanwhile, the flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday with 20,000 more people affected by the calamity in 16 districts. The total number of flood-affected people in the state has risen to 74.40 lakh, while deaths caused due to the deluge stood at 24. Darbhanga reported the highest number of flood-related deaths at 10, followed by Muzaffarpur at six, West Champaran at four and two each in Saran and Siwan, a bulletin from the state’s Disaster Management Department said.

• In Assam, 30 districts have been affected and 158 people lost their lives due to landslides triggered by floods. The state government said that floods have also caused largescale damage to physical infrastructure like roads, bridges and culverts, inundated vast areas of agricultural lands and drowned several animals.