From no CRPF to roadmap for future challenges: What Amit Shah said in J&K

Union home minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha and other senior officers. The union home minister also took stock of the developmental activities in the union territory at a high-level meeting. The meeting was reportedly held in view of Amarnath Yatra and the proposed assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also attended the 83rd CRPF Raising Day parade at Maulana Azad Stadium on Saturday. This was the first time that the CRPF celebrated its Raising Day outside Delhi. Amit Shah also addressed the people at the 83rd raising day parade of the CRPF in Srinagar's Maulana Azad Stadium. Here's what all he said:

1. Union home minister Amit Shah praised the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during his address. “The resolve with which CRPF has been working in Kashmir, Naxal areas and Northeast, I'm confident that within the next few years, in all three regions, we may not require the use of CRPF and maintain complete peace in these three regions. I'm confident. And if it happens, the whole credit goes to CRPF,” he said.

2. Amit Shah appreciated the improvement in the security situation in the union territories. “Besides the CRPF and J&K Police, the Army, BSF, ITBP, and SSB are also deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for counter-terrorism and law and order duties,” he said. There has been a reduction in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the MHA release, terror incidents have gone down from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. The number of security personnel martyred has come down from 2018 (91) to 2021 (42).

3. Amit Shah also said, “The biggest work done in Jammu and Kashmir is that the central forces have taken decisive control of the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.” Lauding abrogation of Article 370, he said, “I believe the biggest achievement after the abrogation of 370 is security forces having a decisive control on terrorism.” The Centre had revoked Article 370 - which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 - and the state was bifurcated into two union territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

4. The home minister emphasised on proactive operations against terrorists. He denied any kind of safe haven or financial support to them. “The security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism completely in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

5. Shah also directed the security forces in J&K to ensure real-time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations.

6. Speaking about narco-terrorism, Amit Shah ordered the strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

