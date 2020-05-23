e-paper
From quarantine to picking up alphabets, migrants in Bihar take 1 step at a time

A few of the migrant workers have even learnt how to scribble their signatures, a few days into the programme.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 19:13 IST
Sandeep Bhasskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Bettiah
The district administration has offered booklets, note books and pens among other necessary items to the migrant workers, who are keen to continue with their learning.
A quarantine centre at HSDAV School in Bihar’s Narkatiaganj has started a learning programme to impart education to a motley group of 40 migrant workers, owing to the effort put in by a group of government officials.

“The whole concept behind this programme is to convert a disaster into an asset. The programme was started from May 15,” Raghvendra Tripathi, block development officer (BDO), of Narkatiaganj said.

According to Brajnath Sahani (36), “Owing to poor financial status, none of my siblings had the luxury to study. We had to take care of the expenses of the house. But while growing up, it always felt bad to give thumb impressions on documents.” Sahani is now in his seventh day of stay in the quarantine centre and has recently learnt to scribble his signature.

“I will continue to learn further with the help of my son,” said Sahani, a resident of Katgharwa village in Narkatiaganj block, who arrived at the quarantine centre on May 15 after his return from Chennai, where he was engaged as a daily wage earner in a construction company.

Deprived of education in his childhood, Sanjay Paswan, a resident of Bhaswari village in Narkatiaganj block said, “To be honest, I did not realise the value of education earlier but better late than never.” Paswan worked as daily wage earner in Haridwar.

The district administration has offered booklets, note books and pens among other necessary items to the migrant workers, who are keen to continue with their learning.

“I had a notion that learning at an advanced stage will be a difficult task. But, it is just the opposite. The workers have good grasping power and want to learn more and are very eager,” Babu Ram Prasad Yadav, a caretaker at the quarantine centre, who helps in teaching said.

