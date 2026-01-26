From Rafale to Su-30: IAF's flypast marks Republic Day parade's grand finale

Under the theme of "150 Years of Vande Mataram", India displayed its military prowess, cultural diversity and development at the parade. Follow Republic Day live updates

The Indian Air Force led the grand finale of the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path on Monday with a fly-past comprising the, Varuna, Vajraang, Arjan, and Vijay formations. Several aircraft, including Rafale, Su-30, P8i, Mig-29, and Apache, were a part of the fly-past.

Earlier in the day, during the parade, one Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), carrying the 'Operation Sindoor' flag of the Indian Army, along with the 'Rudra' ALH-WSI of the Indian Army and the ALH Mark IV of the Indian Air Force, showcased the Prahar formation.

The aerial fly-past, one of the most eagerly awaited events of the parade, featured 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters.

The aircraft included Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, complemented by strategic assets C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft.