From Rafale to Su-30: IAF's flypast marks Republic Day parade's grand finale
Earlier, the Prahar formation showcased the Indian Army's ‘Operation Sindoor’ flag in a tribute to the response to the armed forces and the attack victims.
The Indian Air Force led the grand finale of the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path on Monday with a fly-past comprising the, Varuna, Vajraang, Arjan, and Vijay formations. Several aircraft, including Rafale, Su-30, P8i, Mig-29, and Apache, were a part of the fly-past.
Under the theme of "150 Years of Vande Mataram", India displayed its military prowess, cultural diversity and development at the parade. Follow Republic Day live updates
Earlier in the day, during the parade, one Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), carrying the 'Operation Sindoor' flag of the Indian Army, along with the 'Rudra' ALH-WSI of the Indian Army and the ALH Mark IV of the Indian Air Force, showcased the Prahar formation.
The aerial fly-past, one of the most eagerly awaited events of the parade, featured 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters.
The aircraft included Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, complemented by strategic assets C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft.
The Varuna formation comprised one P-8i aircraft and two Su-30 aircraft, flying in 'Vic' formation. While the Arjan formation saw one C-130 aircraft in the lead with two C-295 aircraft in echelon in 'Vic' formation.
Six Rafale aircraft formed the Vajraang formation and flew past the Kartavya Path at the 77th Republic Day parade.
The Vijay formation stole the show as a Rafale aircraft, flying at a speed of 900 kmph, maintaining a 300m AOL (above ground level or above obstacle level) over the water channel North of Rajpath. The aircraft then climbed for a vertical Charlie manoeuvre.
