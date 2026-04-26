From SFI to mainstream: Minakshi Mukherjee is a new voice of the Left in West Bengal | 5 key facts

Minakshi Mukherjee is a young leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a prominent face of its student and youth movement in West Bengal. She rose through the Students' Federation of India, building her political identity around student rights, education issues, and campus activism. CPI-M candidate Minakshi Mukherjee (L), TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (centre), and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari (R) clashed in a direct electoral contest on April 1 in Nandigram.

In the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, she is contesting from the Uttarpara constituency in Hooghly district as a CPI(M) candidate. She faces a three-way contest against BJP’s Dipanjan Chakraborty and TMC’s Kanchak Mallick, making it a closely watched triangular battle between the three major political forces in the state.

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