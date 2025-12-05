From trade to tourism: Key takeaways from Putin's 2-day India visit | 10 points
Ahead of his meet with Putin, PM Modi touched upon the ongoing war in Ukraine and said that India is not neutral but is on the “side of peace”.
The day two of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India started and ended at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where he received a ceremonial welcome and the tri-services guard of honour at the beginning of the day and was hosted at a banquet in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu to conclude his two-day state visit. In the middle, he addressed a joint press meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended a business forum with him, during which, both the countries expressed their commitment to the diplomatic ties they share.
Putin flew for Russia on Friday night after concluding his visit.
Here are the key takeaways from Putin's India visit-
- To this, Putin said that he was grateful for the attention India was paying to peace efforts on Ukraine. He added that Russia and India have relations in the military sphere, in space development, artificial intelligence and other areas as well.
- The two leaders also attended the 23rd Russia-India Summit, where Modi pushed for the end of Ukraine war through dialogue and diplomacy and Putin said Russia is working on a peaceful solution to the conflict.
- On the second day of Putin's state visit to India, both the countries signed an MoU in cooperation in the port and shipping sector after talks between Modi and Putin.
- Both the countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in building stable and efficient transport corridors, with the focus on expanding logistics links for improving connectivity and enhancing infrastructure capacity to support the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Chennai–Vladivostok (Eastern Maritime) Corridor, and the Northern Sea Route, according to the joint statement released after the 23rd India - Russia Annual Summit.
- During the joint press briefing, Modi announced that India and Russia have agreed on economic cooperation program to expand trade till 2030 in a major push to the trade ties between both the countries. “Taking India-Russia economic partnership to new heights is our common priority,” Modi said.
- To boost tourism from Russia, Modi also announced that India will soon launch a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens.
- Putin made a bold statement amid United States' pressure on India to stop buying oil from Russia. He said that "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to India will be continued. "Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal, and everything that is required for the development of India's energy," Putin said. "We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast growing Indian economy," he added.
- At the business forum, Modi said discussions have begun on Free Trade Agreement between India and Eurasian Economic Union. Both the leaders also said that they are looking at increasing annual bilateral trade volume to USD 100 billion with the expansion of economic cooperation program till 2030.
- Earlier in the day, Putin also visited Rajghat where he paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath and paid floral tributes. He also signed the visitors' book at the Rajghat.
