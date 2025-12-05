From trade to tourism: Key takeaways from Putin's 2-day India visit | 10 points

The day two of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India started and ended at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where he received a ceremonial welcome and the tri-services guard of honour at the beginning of the day and was hosted at a banquet in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu to conclude his two-day state visit. In the middle, he addressed a joint press meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended a business forum with him, during which, both the countries expressed their commitment to the diplomatic ties they share.

President Droupadi Murmu, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. (MEA)