Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

From unwanted girl to IAS officer: Sanjita Mohapatra's inspiring journey

PTI |
Jan 19, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Sanjita Mohapatra, an IAS officer and CEO of Amravati Zilla Parishad, overcame her challenging upbringing as an unwanted girl child.

From being an unwanted girl child to becoming an IAS officer, Sanjita Mohapatra's story has been about overcoming obstacles with sheer grit and determination.

Sanjita Mohapatra, who was an unwanted female child before becoming an IAS official, is one of perseverance and pure willpower.(PTI)
Sanjita Mohapatra, who was an unwanted female child before becoming an IAS official, is one of perseverance and pure willpower.(PTI)

Mohapatra is the chief executive officer of Amravati Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra, who has focused on improving education and health facilities in the district.

During a press conference a few days ago, Mohapatra said she was born into a poor family in Rourkela, Odisha, and her birth had disappointed her mother, who yearned for a male child after her elder sister.

Also read: Maharashtra: NCP's Munde, under fire over sarpanch murder, dropped as Beed guardian minister; CM gets Gadchiroli

The 34-year-old officer said her family had nearly abandoned her, but it was on the insistence of her elder sister that her parents kept her.

Mohapatra's childhood was fraught with obstacles due to her family's poor financial condition.

She had to rely on social organisations, teachers and scholarships to complete her education.

After earning a degree in mechanical engineering, she was appointed as an assistant manager with the Steel Authority of India, and during this period, she helped her parents build a house in their village.

She said her parents were now proud of her achievements.

Mohapatra aspired to become an IAS officer right from her childhood, and with the motivation and support of her husband, she cleared the UPSC examination on her fifth attempt in 2019.

As the CEO of Amravati Zilla Parishad, Mohapatra said she wishes to empower women in self-help groups and improve the quality of education in Zilla Parishad schools.

Also read: Taliban leader calls for lifting education bans on Afghan girls: 'No excuse

She has focussed on creating a niche market for products from SHGs, right from their branding and packaging to their launch.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On