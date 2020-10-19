e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / FSSAI’s new food safety compliance platform to become operational across India from November

FSSAI’s new food safety compliance platform to become operational across India from November

The system is operational in nine States/UTs -- Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Puducherry and Ladakh since June.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:55 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
FoSCoS is conceptualized to provide one point stop for all engagement of a food business operator (FBO) with the department for any regulatory compliance transaction.
FoSCoS is conceptualized to provide one point stop for all engagement of a food business operator (FBO) with the department for any regulatory compliance transaction.(HT Photo)
         

Food regulator FSSAI on Monday said its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) will become operational in the entire country from November 1.

The system is operational in nine States/UTs -- Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Puducherry and Ladakh since June.

“FSSAI is now ready to extend FoSCoS to entire country with effect from 1st November 2020,” the regulator said in a statement. It said since 2011, its online FLRS (Food Licensing and Registration System) is the soul of the licensing ecosystem. It is operational in all states and 70 lakh licences/ registrations have been issued till date while over 40 lakh licensees/ registrants are actively transacting on it.

“FSSAI is launching its cloud based, upgraded new food safety compliance online platform called FoSCoS( URL – https://foscos.fssai.gov.in). It will replace the existing FLRS (URL – https://foodlicensing.fssai.gov.in),” the statement said.

FoSCoS is conceptualized to provide one point stop for all engagement of a food business operator (FBO) with the department for any regulatory compliance transaction.

tags
top news
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In