Full CV of Soham Parekh, Indian techie accused of working at multiple US startups simultaneously
Suhail Doshi, co-founder of Mixpanel, accused Soham Parekh of misleading teams and questioned the authenticity of his resume.
Soham Parekh, an Indian tech professional, is at the centre of a storm in Silicon Valley after being accused of moonlighting or quietly working for multiple startups at once — all without telling the companies involved.
The controversy erupted after Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of analytics platform Mixpanel, took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Soham Parekh’s alleged actions.
Suhail Doshi claimed that Soham Parekh had been simultaneously involved with three to four early-stage startups, misleading founders and teams who had no idea he was dividing his time — and loyalty — elsewhere.
Doshi said 90% of his resume seems fake, and most links are gone. "I want to also say that I tried to talk sense into this guy, explain the impact, and give him a chance to turn a new leaf because sometimes that's what a person needs. But it clearly didn't work," the entrepreneur added.
Here is full CV of Soham Parekh as shared by Suhail Doshi:
SOHAM P.
EDUCATION
- Georgia Institute of Technology Sept 2020 - May 2022
- M.S. Computer Science
- Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Advanced Operating Systems, Distributed Computing, Computer Networks
- University of Mumbai Aug 2016 - May 2020
- B.E. Computer Engineering Overall GPA: 9.83/10
- Applied Mathematics, Discrete Mathematics, Algorithms, Databases, Machine Lemming, Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, Cloud Computing, Distributed Computing
EXPERIENCE
DynamoAl
- Remote Senior Software Engineer (Contract)
- Jan 2024 - Present
- Designed and implemented an interactive dashboard utilizing D3 and visx libraries, providing users with a comprehensive tool for evaluating prompts across various metrics.
- Engineered a CQRS-based system on the backend using Nest.js, enabling asynchronous generation of prompts and enhancing system scalability and maintainability.
- Implemented model loading utilizing LoRa, optimizing the efficiency and performance of the application's machine learning components.
- Spearheaded engineering efforts related to AWS Marketplace and Sagemalcer integration, facilitating seamless deployment mid management of machine learning models.
- Streamlined deployment processes using Pulumi, contributing to a more efficient and reliable deployment pipeline, including the development of a full self-serve deployment solution.
- Played a key role in addressing security vulnerabilities (CVEs), reducing their count from 609 to 2 through diligent analysis and proactive mitigation measures.
- Developed agentic-evaluation framework using foundation open-source models.
Union.ai
- Remote Senior Fullstack Engineer
- Jan 2023 - Jan 2024
- Worked on Flyte and Union Cloud Console, a performant workflow orchestration platform that seamlessly unifies data, ML and analytic stacks written in Go, Python and React.
- Implemented gRPC services for supporting complex real-time workflow visualizations and executions over DAG
- Implemented custom parsers mid plugins for quick-compilation of run-tune inputs built on top of JSON schema spec.
- Designed and implemented a highly optimized KDTree based algorithm for Distribution and Alignment snapping of workflow elements
- Programmed observability metrics for Union Cloud platform for real-time monitoring of logs and important metrics such as GPU. CPU utilization, live streaming of workflow execution logs
- Revamped Union Cloud Platform design using Atomic Design
Synthesia
- Remote Senior Fullstack Engineer
- Dec 2021 - Dec 2022
- Worked on Synthesia Studio, a performant in-browser video editor written in React.js with serverless Flask API with PostgresQL and MongoDB.
- Implemented support for complex real-time collaboration mid presence detection in Synthesia Studio in React using Conflict-free Replicated Data Types (CRDT)
- Implemented custom plugins and mark wrappers using Tiptap and Prose-mirror to restructure the speech input and add support for Synthesia specific nodes to annote events in videos like gestures, micro-gestures, timeline markers. etc.
- Designed mid implemented a highly optimized KD'Ree based algorithm for Distribution and Alignment snapping of canvas elements for Synthesia Studio
- Extended Synthesia's internal SSML parser with support for customised tags for tuning video animation with voice script
- Revamped Synthesia STUDIO Editor design using Atomic Design
Alan AI
- Remote Founding Software Engineer
- Jan 2021 - Dec 2021
- Developed several internal visualization tools for tracking machine learning pipelines and models using React.js and D3.js
- Implemented end-to-end Alan STUDIO, a React.js based browser environment for allowing users to train Alan's AI bot right within their own browser
- Built a synthetic dataset sampler to train Alan's entity-recogniser, improving accuracy by 4.6% • Added multilingual support for Alan's entity-recogniser
- Dockerized existing scripts for running model training on cloud
- Worked on Node.js and Apollo GrapliQL to develop a performant GraphQL backend server
- Integrated a robust queue system using BullMQ for processing heavy background jobs
- Impact Improved server query response time by 72% by restructing API and optimizing database queries
- Led efforts for Alan Studio, a cloud-based service that let's users train and test Alan's capabilities in less than 30 seconds
- Reduced reporting API endpoint response times from several minutes to fewer than 7 seconds by rewriting the API using Nestjs, SQL query optimization and caching
- Built a group of microservices to automate infrastructure management for Alan Platform using Nestjs, Caddy proxy. Terraform, Google Cloudrun, Google PubSub
Github
- Open Source Fellow
- Remote May 2020 - Aug 2020
- Remodelled existing code on NVM to rollout support for Windows-based systems