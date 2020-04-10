Full list of 26 Delhi coronavirus hotspots after 3 additions on Friday

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:19 IST

The number of containment zones or hotspots in Delhi continues to increase with the addition of three new areas on Friday, according to a top government official. The three localities added to the list are B Block in Jahangirpuri, Nabi Karim area and Chandni Mahal area.

All the new additions are related to Tablighi Jamaat cases. Total 28 areas in Delhi are now under a hard lockdown where stringent restrictions on the movement of people are in place. Here is the latest full list of the clusters that have been sealed by the authorities.

1. Entire street affected near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire street affected of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

7. B Block Jhangirpuri.

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

12. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108(towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), Krishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

16. Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.

17. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony.

21. Shastri Market and JJ cluster, South Moti Bagh

22. Bengali Market, Babar Road, Todarmal Road, Babar lane and school lane

23. Sadar Bazaar, Central District

24. B Block Jahangirupuri

25. Nabi Karim

26.Chandni Mahal

As on Friday, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Delhi rose to 926 including 13 deaths and 25 people who have been cured of the disease.