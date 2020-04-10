3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases; complete list

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:25 IST

The government on Friday expanded the containment zones in national capital Delhi, bringing three more localities of central and north Delhi under the hard lockdown. A top Delhi home department official told Hindustan Times that the three fresh localities in central Delhi were brought under the strict lockdown procedure in view of cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat in these areas,

The three localities that have been added to the list are B Block Jahangirpuri, Nabi Karim and Chandni Mahal.

Containment zones are localised (up to a kilometer in radium) and are aimed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from a locality or a village to nearby areas. Health ministry officials have described it as a barrier erected around the focus of infection.

Complete list of Delhi containment zones Entire street affected near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

Entire street affected of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

Dinpur Village

Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

B Block Jhangirpuri.

H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108(towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), Krishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.

J&K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

G, H, J Blocks, Old Seemapuri

F -70 to 90 block, Dilshad Colony

Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

Shastri Market including JJ cluster of South Moti Bagh

Bengali Market/BabaR Road adjoining area of Todarmal, Babar Lane and School Lane

Sadar Bazar Central District

Containment zone in District North: B Block Jahangirpuri

Nabi Karim

Chandni Mahal

Officials said the decision to expand the number of containment zones in central Delhi areas was a fallout of concerns about the possible spread of Covid-19 cases due to contacts of Tablighi Jamaat workers.

In containment zones, residents are not allowed to step out to buy vegetables, grocery items, medicines and other essentials. There could be multiple screening by health officials, police and civic bodies. People living in containment zones are put under surveillance to track if any person has developed the symptoms of Covid-19 (fever, sore throat, etc).

A majority of Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi are linked to the congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters last month, turning the Markaz into the epicentre of the disease in Delhi and across the country.

In the national capital, Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases have also been a cause of key concern. For one, officials concede, because they cannot say with any amount of confidence that the authorities including the police have been able to trace all the people who joined the congregation at the Nizamuddin headquarters.