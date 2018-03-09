Full pay pension for those killed, injured while guarding Sino-China border

The government has finally extended an “exclusive family pension” to the armed forces personnel killed or injured while guarding the Sino-India border but did not heed to a long-standing demand by the Army to implement it with retrospective effect.

The ‘liberalised family pension’ was applicable to only armed forces personnel deployed along the Line of Control and International Border (IB) with Pakistan.

It provides for 100% of the last “reckonable” emoluments in comparison to normal family pension of 30% of the last emoluments, officials said.

According to a defence ministry notification, the family pension scheme will come into effect from March 7, adding cases which were settled prior to the issue of the notification will not be “reopened”.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had promised to extend the liberalised family pension to those guarding the nearly 4,000-km-long Line of Control (LAC) with China.

Official sources said the army was pressing for implementing the scheme with retrospective effect, at least from June last year, when the Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese armies had begun.

They said it is an exclusive family pension and the armed forces were demanding that those guarding the border with China be included under it.

There are indications that the Army was going take up the matter with the defence ministry as it feels implementing the scheme with retrospective effect from middle of last year will benefit a sizeable number of army men.

Under the scheme, an armed forces personnel getting injured or killed due to natural calamities, fire or while performing operational duties against enemy forces will get family pension.

The notification said ‘Liberalised Family Pension’ covers accidental death or injury sustained due to natural calamities such as flood, avalanches, landslides, cyclone, fire and lightening or drowning in river while performing operational duties or movements in action against enemy forces and armed hostilities in operational area.

It said an amendment was made to the order dated February 3, 2011, relating to the scheme.