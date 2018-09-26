Full text of Supreme Court judgment on Aadhaar

Aadhaar is constitutionally fair and gives “dignity to the marginalised”, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in its verdict, allowing the government to mandate the unique identity number to access subsidies and welfare schemes.

“There is a legitimate goal and requirement to have the Aadhaar law”, the five judge bench led by chief justice of India Dipak Misra said in its verdict that okayed the Aadhaar law by a 4:1 majority.

Read or download the full text of the judgement here or browse below.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 17:21 IST