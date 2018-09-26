Aadhaar must for PAN but not needed for mobile, bank accounts, rules Supreme Court

Aadhaar isn’t needed for opening bank accounts, school admissions or to get cellphone connections, said the Supreme Court on Wednesday as it upheld the validity of the national identity card project.

It’s unconstitutional to ask people to link their Aadhaar number to their cellphone number, said the court.

Schools cannot make Aadhaar compulsory for admissions as every child has a right to education, it said. Aadhaar, however, has to be linked with PAN (permanent account number), which is used to file tax returns. (Live updates)

Aadhaar isn’t mandatory for exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical entrance and the University Grants Commission either. From 2019 National Testing Agency set up by the government will conduct NEET and NET exam.

The court struck down Section 57 of Aadhaar Act which allows private entities to demand Aadhaar to access services. However, no person will be denied benefits under social welfare scheme because of the failure of authentication through Aadhaar, it said.

Justice DY Chandrachud of the five-judge bench dissented with the majority bench and said that Aadhaar is unconstitutional.

