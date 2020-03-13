e-paper
‘Fully prepared to tackle coronavirus,’ says Indian Navy; sets up isolation camp in Mumbai

A quarantine camp has also been prepared to receive 44 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran at Ghatkopar in Mumbai. After they arrived in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, they were shifted to the Navy’s quarantine facility at Ghatkopar.

Mar 13, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
44 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran were taken by the Indian Navy to a quarantine camp in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on Friday.
44 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran were taken by the Indian Navy to a quarantine camp in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on Friday.
         

The Indian Navy on Friday announced that it had taken adequete measures to tackle and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country even as the number of infected cases climbed to 75. In Delhi-NCR, an employee of a leather manufacturing factory located in Nodia tested positive for the disease on Friday.

Elaborating on how it is fully prepared to deal with the global pandemic, the Indian Navy said that it has set up isolation facilities at its premier hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai to treat positive coronavirus cases.

A quarantine camp has also been prepared to receive 44 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran at Ghatkopar in Mumbai. After they arrived in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, they were shifted to the Navy’s quarantine facility at Ghatkopar. Initially, they were to be flown immediately to a defence quarantine facility in Jaisalmer.

All the required infrastructure to keep the evacuees in isolation for the quarantine period have been arranged by the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy.

At the Indian Navy’s Command Headquarters in Kochi and Vizag, Navy officials have been directed to set up similar quarantine and treatment facilities. Separate “Fever Clinics” are functioning at all naval hospitals to prevent the spread of any infection from cases that are yet to be diagnosed.

The Navy has also issued health advisories to all naval ships moving in international waters.

After they arrived in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, they were shifted to the Navy’s quarantine facility at Ghatkopar. All the required infrastructure to keep the evacuees in isolation for the quarantine period have been arranged by theWestern Naval Command of the Indian Navy.

The global death toll from coronavirus has crossed 4,000 with over 1,00,000 people infected with the deadly virus in more than 100 countries.

