Funding for MHA research and training logs 3-fold increase

The budget allocation for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the Education Training and Research expenditure increased to ₹1348.35 crore — a three-fold increase from the revised estimate (RE) 2023-24 of ₹440.8 crore. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

With the implementation of the three new criminal laws and states adopting the new judicial process, different research and training institutions under the Centre are involved in improving the infrastructure and training of police personnel.

The amount covers expenditure on the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, Central Detective Training School, National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science, North-East Police Academy, Central Academy of Police Training, Central Detective Training School, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BRRD) and Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Science. The provision is also for the BPRD’s training intervention, research and development projects for better efficiency and public reach out.

Officials in BPRD said that the bureau has already completed the training of trainers for all state police forces across the country.

For modernisation of state police forces and connecting CCTNS budget increased to more than twice from ₹221 crore (RE 2023-24) to ₹520 crore. CCTNS connects police stations across the country on one platform.

Even as all states have adopted the new criminal laws, the bureau is continuing to hold trainings for other police personnel, who are yet to be trained by the trainers.

The three new laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC). BNSS and BSA replaced the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act respectively, and came into force across the country on July 1.

Besides this, for the modernisation of prisons, an amount of ₹300 crore has been allocated — up from ₹200 crore (RE 2023-24). While prison is a state subject and managed by state governments, jails nationwide too must be upgraded under the new criminal judicial process. Under the new justice delivery process, most prisons are ramping up video conferencing facilities and connecting jails with the courts virtually.