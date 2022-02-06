‘Future of Indian cricket in safe hands’: PM Modi congratulates U-19 stars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the India Under-19 cricket team after it won its fifth Under-19 World Cup, defeating England by four wickets in the summit clash at Antigua's Sir Viv Richards Stadium.

“Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands,” tweeted PM Modi on Saturday's final between the two teams.

This is for the fifth time that Indian youngsters have clinched the ICC Under-19 World Cup, two more than the next best, Australia (3). Previously, India won the tournament in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2020. England, on the other hand, were in the final for the first time since 1998, when they defeated New Zealand for their first, and thus far only title.

The Yash Dhull-led team, chasing 190 after the English won the toss and batted first, reached their target in 47.4 overs, as wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Bana hit a six off James Sales with two runs required for victory. Vice-captain Shaik Rasheed and batter Nishant Sindhu chipped in with 50 runs apiece, with the latter staying unbeaten.

However, it was pacer Raj Bawa who was adjudged Man of the Match, as he first took 5-31 in 9.5 overs and then contributed 35 runs with the bat. Bawa was well assisted by Ravi Kumar, who dismissed four England batters, giving away just 34 runs in his 9 overs.