Future of the country lies in classrooms: Reddy

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday called upon the students of underprivileged sections to focus on attaining higher education rather than compromising for the freebies and subsidies granted by the governments. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (PTI)

Speaking at a meeting after felicitating students from Telangana social welfare residential schools and junior colleges who had achieved top ranks in class 10 and intermediate examinations and cracked JEE and NEET to get into engineering and medical courses, Revanth Reddy said students would get self-confidence only through education.

“The future of the country lies in the classrooms. It is not the caste, but the education that would transform the lives of the underprivileged sections. Our government appointed the first dalit vice-chancellor in the 100 years of Osmania University’s history. For the first time, a dalit could become the speaker of the state assembly. Our colleague Mallu Bhatti had become the deputy chief minister, not because he is a dalit, but because of his talent and doctorate from Hyderabad central university,” he pointed out.

The chief minister said the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government had sought to appease backward classes with populist schemes like distribution of goats, sheep, fish and pigs in the name of empowerment, but not uplifting them by providing education.

“The BRS government did not take any steps to encourage the weaker sections as stakeholders in the government by providing education. It played with the lives of the unemployed for 10 years without giving job notifications,” he said.Senior BRS leader and former finance minister T Harish Rao ridiculed the tall claims made by the chief minister. “The Congress government makes lofty announcements but does little on the ground. All that it does is to call for tenders and demands kickbacks from contractors - whether it is in the irrigation projects, or integrated schools,” he said.

He expressed anguish that thousands of postgraduate students had lost valuable time due to the previous government’s inaction. He claimed that after the Congress came to power, his government had filled up over 59,000 vacancies of government jobs within just one year.“The examination for group-I jobs had not been conducted in the past 15 years, but my government has conducted the examination to fill up 563 posts. But the vested political interests hatched a conspiracy by moving the courts, resulting in withholding of appointment letters. This has become a social issue,” Reddy said.

Revanth Reddy appealed to dalits, tribals and other backward classes to give up their sense of inferiority. “Our government is establishing young India integrated residential schools to create confidence among the underprivileged sections and compete with the world in studies,” he said.

He advised the students to work hard till 25 years to lead a happy life by getting good jobs. He warned that deviating from studies and getting diverted to other habits during 15-25 years of age would bring shame to their parents. He encouraged them to avoid such situations, work hard, and build self-confidence to become a source of pride not just for their families but also for the state.